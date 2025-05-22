A few weeks back, we took a look at a rather snazzy Switch 2 Joy-Con charging dock from accessory manufacturer JSAUX. The firm has now revealed its latest addition to the hybrid line-up, and while it's not quite as colourful as the previous product, it looks promising for port fans.

The SnapPort is a USB splitter for Switch 2 designed to "expand the console’s connectivity". How does it do that? Well, it's a splitter, which means it'll turn the console's top USB-C port into... you guessed it... two USB-C ports. This means you'll have room to hook up all kinds of wired accessories that may come our way in the launch window while still having room for charging (and the Switch 2 Camera that we'll all obviously be using all the time, too).

The splitter isn't available for pre-order from the JSAUX website at the time of writing, though the manufacturer has informed us that it will offer two different models for $19.99 each. The first design features two USB-C ports, one designated for fast charging (up to 100W) and the other supporting data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps. The other model boasts a USB-C and USB-A connection with the same stats.

It's not a bit of kit that we can imagine ourselves using all that often, but for those who want to charge and be on camera / use a wired controller all at the same time in Tabletop Mode (as niche as that sounds), it might be a good option. Measuring in at 43mm × 37mm × 30 mm, the design is compact enough that it's not too harsh on the eye, at least.