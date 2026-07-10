Remember the original trailer for Pokémon Go? Well if not, go ahead and refresh yourself, it's right above. Released on 10th September 2015, it ended with a pretty ambitious fantasy in which a whole bunch of players descended onto Times Square, New York to take on Mewtwo.

Well, it's a fantasy no more. As covered by VGC, Pokémon GO celebrated its 10th anniversary by recreating the end of the trailer, taking over a bunch of billboards in Times Square and inviting hundreds of players to capture a special version of Mewtwo only available at the event.

VGC's Jordan Middler captured the moment with a short video below:

10 years later, Pokemon Go takes over Times Square to defeat Mewtwo. — Jordan Middler (@jordanmiddler.bsky.social) 2026-07-10T01:02:30.139Z

Regardless of what you think of Pokémon Go these days, you have to admit that this is pretty rad. In addition, Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y have also been added to the game and can be encountered via Super Mega Raids.

Pokémon Go quickly went on to become one of the most successful mobile games of all time following its launch in 2016, generating billions in revenue and becoming a significant cultural touchstone. As demonstrated by the Times Square raid, it's still going strong to this day.