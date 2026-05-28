After a rating was spotted earlier this year, Square Enix yesterday confirmed DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition would be getting a Switch 2 release this September.

If you've been wondering about an upgrade, according to an official Nintendo store description, there are "no plans to sell an upgrade pack to upgrade the Nintendo Switch version to the Nintendo Switch 2 version". This is reiterated in fine print at the bottom of the same game page.

*This is the Nintendo Switch™ version.

There is also a Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of this game. Please select the version you require carefully.

*There are no plans to sell an upgrade pack to upgrade the Nintendo Switch™ version to the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version.

*Save data is incompatible between the Nintendo Switch™ and Nintendo Switch™ 2 versions.

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As also noted, save data is not compatible between the Switch and Switch 2 versions, so if you are planning on picking up one or the other any time soon, you'll need to "carefully" select the version that is right for you. Square Enix's Japanese Dragon Quest website reconfirms data from the Switch version cannot be transferred to the Switch 2 version.

So, it seems there won't be a paid upgrade path for existing owners of this Dragon Quest entry on Switch. If you do decide to get Dragon Quest XI S on the Switch 2, you can expect new optimisation modes, allowing you to prioritise graphics or performance. It's also been confirmed the physical release of the Switch 2 version is a Game-Key Card.