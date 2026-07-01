And if rumours are to be believed, that must be a factor for Sony: PS6 is said to either be a handheld hybrid or have a complementary handheld SKU, and that's not going to house a bulky disc drive (although any retro-futurist would surely love to see how thin they could make a PS6man). So, it's either a switch to carts in a market where memory prices are going through the roof, or making the tough call.

The writing has been on the wall for years, with figures from Sony and Nintendo showing huge adoption of digital. The pandemic was an accelerating factor, and in its most recent financial results, Sony reported that 85% of its PS5 and PS4 software sales were digital in Q4, 78% for the full year. That remaining physical chunk still represents a huge number of sales, but factoring in all the associated production and distribution costs, plus the overall trend towards digital, Sony has reached the conclusion that it simply isn't worth the trouble.

To compare, Nintendo's FY25/26 end-of-year report stated a 67.2% digital software figure for the same quarter, with Year-on-Year digital growth rising 1.1% to 54.6% of total software sales for the last financial year. That's significantly less than Sony's year total of 78%, which supports the idea that physical and retail sales are more important to Nintendo than the competition, perhaps due to its family-skewing demographic. Nevertheless, the trend continues.

A year ago, back when physical Switch 2 cards were 64GB only and Nintendo revealed Game-Key cards, a publisher-friendly alternative which contains no data but acts as a key to download the entire game, I felt it was the worst of all worlds: the internal storage requirements of digital with the inconvenience of physical. The ability to resell is the lone perk for consumers, the single plus point compared to Sony's blanket wipeout of physical media.

In a way, Nintendo threw down the gauntlet here, but the fact is that modern gaming has essentially made Game-Key Cards of discs anyway, with dozens, sometimes hundreds of gigabytes to download on top of whatever notional data shipped on the Blu-ray. It's all getting ripped to the SSD, regardless.