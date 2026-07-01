Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

The day we've known for years was coming has finally arrived - or its arrival has been announced. From January 2028, Sony will not release physical disc versions of any PlayStation games.

Coming shortly after Rockstar went digital-only with its GTA6 pre-orders and taking advantage of the latest avalanche of studio layoffs and price hikes doing the rounds, Sony is the first of the big three platform holders to rip the band-aid off a wound first inflicted back in the PS3/360/Wii era on consoles, when digital distribution changed the game on console.

Still, two decades to prepare is little comfort to players who prize the genuine, physical article. This is an end-of-era-level event. With digital media licenses being revoked, games getting unceremoniously pulled from storefronts, and Game-Key Cards acting as codes-in-a-box in disguise, it's easy to understand the frustrations, even if you went all-digital with the Switch generation.

Nintendo's transition to a single handheld hybrid console in 2017 made a digital library make more sense. It's easy to switch discs or carts if you're at home with your games on a shelf, but who wants to carry them all when you're out and about? The tiny Switch carts made this less of an issue, but the boon of having your library with you at all times — plus frequent eShop sales — helped sceptics feel better about forgoing physical.

Astrobot
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

And if rumours are to be believed, that must be a factor for Sony: PS6 is said to either be a handheld hybrid or have a complementary handheld SKU, and that's not going to house a bulky disc drive (although any retro-futurist would surely love to see how thin they could make a PS6man). So, it's either a switch to carts in a market where memory prices are going through the roof, or making the tough call.

The writing has been on the wall for years, with figures from Sony and Nintendo showing huge adoption of digital. The pandemic was an accelerating factor, and in its most recent financial results, Sony reported that 85% of its PS5 and PS4 software sales were digital in Q4, 78% for the full year. That remaining physical chunk still represents a huge number of sales, but factoring in all the associated production and distribution costs, plus the overall trend towards digital, Sony has reached the conclusion that it simply isn't worth the trouble.

To compare, Nintendo's FY25/26 end-of-year report stated a 67.2% digital software figure for the same quarter, with Year-on-Year digital growth rising 1.1% to 54.6% of total software sales for the last financial year. That's significantly less than Sony's year total of 78%, which supports the idea that physical and retail sales are more important to Nintendo than the competition, perhaps due to its family-skewing demographic. Nevertheless, the trend continues.

PS5
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

A year ago, back when physical Switch 2 cards were 64GB only and Nintendo revealed Game-Key cards, a publisher-friendly alternative which contains no data but acts as a key to download the entire game, I felt it was the worst of all worlds: the internal storage requirements of digital with the inconvenience of physical. The ability to resell is the lone perk for consumers, the single plus point compared to Sony's blanket wipeout of physical media.

In a way, Nintendo threw down the gauntlet here, but the fact is that modern gaming has essentially made Game-Key Cards of discs anyway, with dozens, sometimes hundreds of gigabytes to download on top of whatever notional data shipped on the Blu-ray. It's all getting ripped to the SSD, regardless.

And with patches, updates, tweaks, and substantial changes made to games in the days, months, years after launch, whatever's on the disc is often irrelevant by launch day anyway. And that's not even counting all the DLC packs publishers put out immediately to claw back profit as dev costs skyrocket. Remember when Day One DLC was the devil? Horse Armour feels so quaint in 2026.

Maintaining retailer relationships is one reason for putting out physical product. Until they truly make anything an Xbox, you still need brick-and-mortar stores to stock your console, and supporting it with physical games is an incentive. Nintendo was able to manufacture a good amount of Switch 2's prior to June 2025 and get them to retail partners for a console launch which, while not without snags, was pretty smooth given the economic and logistical factors at play.

PS5 flatlay
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

But Nintendo didn't have COVID to contend with, and having stepped back from the specs race in the Wii era, they're not competing for bleeding-edge components, either. Both Sony and Microsoft struggled to produce hardware to satisfy demand in November 2020, and the shortages continued for well over a year. After juggling supply chain and distribution obstacles, retailer relationships, tariffs, and the problem of just getting units in the hands of players desperate to give you their money, you can see how Sony could weigh up the options and decide that retailers are a headache they can cross off that list in 2028.

Throw in a RAM crisis and ballooning prices as they prepare the next generation, and absolutely, the mindset makes sense from a platform holder perspective: scrap it all, let's control what we can. No more coordinating software shipments. No more disc pressing and packaging and related admin. No more factory leaks or stores breaking street date.

Sony has weighed all these benefits against the negatives of not having product on shelves for the holidays, and — perhaps unlike Nintendo — the maths no longer makes sense to cater to gramps picking up a stocking-filler for Lil' Timmy. After decades of codes and gift cards and kids preferring to have credit anyway, the balance has tipped. For Sony, a box on a Best Buy shelf isn't worth it.

Pokopia Switch 2
Pokémon Pokopia is the only Nintendo-published game so far to come on a Game-Key Card — Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

2028 is still a ways off, and it remains to be seen if Sony puts out some special code-in-a-box to placate retailers, or if those retailers even care anymore when customers buy everything online. In some ways, after so many years of waiting, it's a relief to see Sony just pull the plug and get it over with.

Given its cartridge format and family focus, Nintendo will likely be the last of the big three to give up on physical entirely, and I can't imagine you not being able to buy first-party Switch 2 games physically for the life of the console. However, this first step from Sony will give Nintendo and others concrete sales data showing its effect on the competition. Food for thought come 'Switch 3' time.

As things stand, it feels like no-rake-unstepped-on Microsoft stands to benefit most immediately from this, whether by Sony taking the initial heat or by handing the Xbox team a rare win with the hardcore crowd. There's still so much value in being able to just share your game. Sony knows that, but we've finally reached the tipping point.

Inevitable or not, it's a sad day. Pour one out for physical media, and hold your carts and discs tight (but not too tight).