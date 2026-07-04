Now, let's see what we're up to this weekend...

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

I feel like I've already exhausted Star Fox, so I really need something a bit meatier. Enter Persona 4 Golden. It's my favourite entry in the Persona series, and I'm genuinely gutted we won't be getting Revival on the Switch 2. So what better antidote than to just play the (sort of) original?

I'm also playing something for review, but more on that soon... OOOOoooooh.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

I've not had much of chance to play my Switch 2 this week but I've already pencilled in another Pokopia session or two for the weekend. I'm also itching to finish (or make some progress on) some of my Switch backlog at the moment as it's growing faster than I like!

The Adventures of Elliot is definitely on the top of the list right now as I'm itching to see which ending I'll get and perhaps make it my first entry in my gaming journal. Whilst I won't be playing Rhythm Heaven Groove like everyone else, I'll certainly play it eventually!

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Gavin Lane, Editor

It's Star Fox for me. I delayed picking it up as I was playing Rhythm Heaven for review, but I took the plunge this week and boshed through a Hard Route run on my first try. That's more a comment on the approachability of Normal difficulty in the remake than a brag about my epic Arwing skills, but Star Fox 64 was always fairly easy and 30 years of muscle memory must be a factor!

I also pulled the trigger on LEGO Bricktales and Viewfinder discounted on the eShop, but realistically I won't be getting to either of them this weekend. Any non-Star Fox time will be taken up with Rhythm Heaven multiplayer. Have a great one, folks.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Lots of Gamecube’s Virtua Striker 3 ver. 2002 still going on, so while my friends are playing out the world cup on the latest EA and Konami football entries I’m still going with “Today’s best goal!” and “Rainbow!”. I stand by my decision. I took a dive into the Steam Summer sales and picked up something that has been on my radar for ages: Fatal Fury: City of Wolves! I can’t believe it has been a quarter of a century since Garou: Mark of the Wolves. If my curse carries on, now that I got the game on PC it will be shortly announced for Switch 2.

Game of the week remains Star Fox. Got both easy and expert routes cleared, now I will be tackling the planets and sectors in between. I should probably jump into multiplayer as well… I am keen to see what sort of DLC support this might get in the future.

Those are our plans, but what about yours? Let us know what you'll be slapping in your Switch (2) in the poll below: