Earlier this week, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for Switch 2 would be getting a proper "physical cartridge" release, containing the "full base game".

In an update, the company has now shared a new promotional trailer on its social media pages, showing this physical game card in all its glory:

As you might have already guessed, this clip has led to many supportive comments after Sony announced this week it would be ending PlayStation disc-based physical releases by 2028.

Bethesda's previous Switch 2 release Indiana Jones and the Great Circle got a full cartridge release in May. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and its physical Deluxe Edition launch on 11th August 2026.

Will you be showing your support for the physical version of this title? Let us know in the comments.