Earlier this week, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for Switch 2 would be getting a proper "physical cartridge" release, containing the "full base game".

In an update, the company has now shared a new promotional trailer on its social media pages, showing this physical game card in all its glory:

Exploring across Cyrodiil, you never know what physical treasures you might find... 🔍 — The Elder Scrolls (@elderscrolls.bethesdastudios.com) 2026-07-01T17:14:04.608Z

As you might have already guessed, this clip has led to many supportive comments after Sony announced this week it would be ending PlayStation disc-based physical releases by 2028.

Bethesda's previous Switch 2 release Indiana Jones and the Great Circle got a full cartridge release in May. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and its physical Deluxe Edition launch on 11th August 2026.