Bethesda Softworks has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will launch on the Switch 2 on 11th August 2026.

That's not all, though. It's also been announced that the game will receive a proper physical edition, much like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, in which the base game is available in its entirety on the cartridge. No Game-Key Card here, folks.

Bethesda had previously claimed that the physical release of Oblivion would be a code-in-a-box, so it seems clear that negative feedback has forced the company's hand to invest in a proper physical edition. Good stuff, indeed.

It's also been revealed that DLSS has been implemented into the game, with resolution and performance confirmed at 900p/30fps on handheld and 1080p/30fps docked. Motion controls, touch screen, and mouse controls are also available on Switch 2, enabling multiple ways to play the game.

Here's the full description from Bethesda:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition (Physical) includes:

- Physical cartridge containing the full base game

- Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine story expansions

- Additional downloadable content: Fighter’s Stronghold, Spell Tomes, Vile Lair, Mehrune’s Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard’s Tower, The Orrery and the Horse Armor Pack

- A code that grants access to Unique digital Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon Armors, Weapons and Horse Armor Sets

Very good news, then! If it's optimised properly, this could wind up being an essential purchase for the Switch 2. Skyrim: Anniversary Edition did, unfortunately, have some major issues at launch with performance and input lag, but it's since been improved significantly.

So yeah, make sure you get this one right, Bethesda. We're itching to play it!