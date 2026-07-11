Last month, Nintendo teased a brand-new Lego Donkey Kong set via the Nintendo Today app. In an update, it seems we've now got our first look via a leak.

According to a photo doing the rounds online, this new set is based on the classic 'Donkey Kong Arcade' video game. It will apparently be arriving in August for $200 USD and contains 1,367 pieces.

Here's a look via the Legoleak subreddit:

Lego previously expanded its Super Mario Lego line with smaller Donkey Kong sets featuring not only DK, but other characters like Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong.

This news about a premium Donkey Kong set follows Lego's reveal of multiple new Pokémon sets earlier this week.