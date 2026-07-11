Atelier Yumia got released on the Switch 2 last month alongside a paid upgrade for the existing Switch version.

Now, both versions of the title have been updated to Version 1.6.1. This latest patch includes performance setting options for the Switch 2 version, improvements to alleviate frame rate drops on the same platform and also addresses some bugs across both versions.

Here's the full rundown via the official game site:

Atelier Yumia - Version 1.6.1 Update (10th July 2026)

Added a performance settings option to the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of the game under the graphics tab in the options menu.

Made improvements to alleviate frame rate drops and slowed processing on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of the game.

Fixed a bug that caused the Nintendo Switch™ version of the game to lag or crash when near the Abandoned Seaside Village.

Fixed a bug that caused the Nintendo Switch™ version of game to crash when fast traveling to the Abandoned Seaside Village.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when fast forwarding synthesis.

Minor adjustments and bug fixes

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

In case you missed it, the Switch 2 version of Atelier Yumia includes improved resolution and frame rate, shorter loading times, new local GameShare functionality and the Atelier Yumia backpack set.