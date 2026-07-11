Atelier Yumia
Image: Koei Tecmo

Atelier Yumia got released on the Switch 2 last month alongside a paid upgrade for the existing Switch version.

Now, both versions of the title have been updated to Version 1.6.1. This latest patch includes performance setting options for the Switch 2 version, improvements to alleviate frame rate drops on the same platform and also addresses some bugs across both versions.

Here's the full rundown via the official game site:

Atelier Yumia - Version 1.6.1 Update (10th July 2026)

  • Added a performance settings option to the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of the game under the graphics tab in the options menu.
  • Made improvements to alleviate frame rate drops and slowed processing on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of the game.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Nintendo Switch™ version of the game to lag or crash when near the Abandoned Seaside Village.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Nintendo Switch™ version of game to crash when fast traveling to the Abandoned Seaside Village.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when fast forwarding synthesis.
  • Minor adjustments and bug fixes

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In case you missed it, the Switch 2 version of Atelier Yumia includes improved resolution and frame rate, shorter loading times, new local GameShare functionality and the Atelier Yumia backpack set.

Will you be checking out this latest update for Atelier Yumia? Have you tried out the Switch 2 version yet? Let us know in the comments.

[source atelier.games]