Atelier Yumia got released on the Switch 2 last month alongside a paid upgrade for the existing Switch version.
Now, both versions of the title have been updated to Version 1.6.1. This latest patch includes performance setting options for the Switch 2 version, improvements to alleviate frame rate drops on the same platform and also addresses some bugs across both versions.
Here's the full rundown via the official game site:
Atelier Yumia - Version 1.6.1 Update (10th July 2026)
- Added a performance settings option to the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of the game under the graphics tab in the options menu.
- Made improvements to alleviate frame rate drops and slowed processing on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version of the game.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Nintendo Switch™ version of the game to lag or crash when near the Abandoned Seaside Village.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Nintendo Switch™ version of game to crash when fast traveling to the Abandoned Seaside Village.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when fast forwarding synthesis.
- Minor adjustments and bug fixes
In case you missed it, the Switch 2 version of Atelier Yumia includes improved resolution and frame rate, shorter loading times, new local GameShare functionality and the Atelier Yumia backpack set.