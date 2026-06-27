The Switch 2 is now a year into its lifecycle, and Nintendo and other developers continue to improve the compatibility of Switch titles on the new hybrid system.

With this in mind, another batch of compatibility updates have recently gone live. Improvements have reportedly been made to Shovel Knight and various other titles. Here's the full list of recent compatibility fixes via Nintendo Everything:

Compatibility Fixes

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You can find out more about compatibility fixes on Nintendo's official compatibility search page. Nintendo has also reportedly identified more unsupported titles and some other Switch games with audio issues on Switch 2:

This follows a bunch of compatibility updates last month for titles such as Monster Hunter Stories and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. The Switch 2 also recently got a system firmware update.