Following the Nintendo Direct announcement earlier this month, here's your reminder that Deltarune Chapter 5 is now officially available for Switch 1 & 2.

This is a free update for existing owners. Unfortunately, there are some issues at launch, including one bug that can crash the game on consoles. Fortunately, there's no need to worry as the team is apparently already working on fixes for these problems.

Here's the full update from the game's official social channels:

Hope everyone is having fun!

A couple of bugs we are aware of:

- Towards the end of a boss battle, when the music slows, flirting can freeze the game.

- (Console only) In Castle Town's church, going to home screen and back crashes the game.

We are working on fixes now.

Earlier this month, Toby Fox also shared a development update about Chapter 6 - revealing it was "developing well". The team could potentially be working on Chapter 7 before the end of 2026 as well.