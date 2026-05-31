Since the launch of the Switch 2 last June, we've seen all sorts of Switch games receive compatibility updates and fixes. With this in mind, another batch of titles has now been updated.

Apart from an update to Dragon Quest Builders not long ago, multiple other games have also recently received fixes. This includes games such as Monster Hunter Stories and even Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo Everything:

Compatibility Fixes

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Current Issues

Nintendo has also apparently identified issues with select Switch titles, with some officially "unsupported" on the new hybrid system due to progression issues:

You can get updates about Nintendo's compatibility updates via its official backwards compatibility page. This not only documents unsupported Switch titles on the Switch 2, but also shares updates when games are eventually fixed.