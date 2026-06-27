Last month, Nintendo's end-of-year financial data revealed the Switch 2 was just shy of 20 million unit sales globally.

As the new hybrid device enters its second year, Circana has now revealed the system's first-year sales in the US. In its first twelve months in this market, the Switch 2 has apparently sold 5.9 million units.

According to the same data via Circana senior director and game industry advisor Mat Piscatella, this makes it the "second fastest selling video game hardware in US tracker history" (note: tracking began in 1995). Only the Game Boy Advance, shifting 6.5 million units, "exceeds it".

Piscatella also notes how the Switch 2 was once again the "best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars for May and 2026 year-to-date" in the US. Three Nintendo games have made it into the top 10 best-selling games chart in May as well.

In the coming months, Nintendo will bolster Switch 2's line up with games such as Splatoon Raiders, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Star Fox also arrived this week, and there are plenty of third-party offerings on the way.

Of course, new prices for the Switch 2 are also on the horizon. These prices will come into effect in the United States and Canada this September. It will increase the cost of the new system by $50, making it $499.99 USD / $679.99 CAD.