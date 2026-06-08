Koei Tecmo has announced that it's bringing Team Ninja's next action RPG, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, to the Switch 2 early next year.

Displaying gorgeous environments, slick combat, and fearsome enemies, the debut trailer is an impressive showcase; especially considering how prolific Team Ninja has been recently with the likes of Fatal Frame 2 and Nioh 3.

The game will include both Japanese and English voiceovers, with subtitles available in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

The first entry, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is unfortunately not available on the Switch or Switch 2, but if you want to see what all the fuss is about (it's supposedly been played by over 5 million people), then you can try it out via Xbox Game Pass right now.

In the meantime, we'll keep you updated on Wo Long 2's firm release date as soon as we hear more. As for other Switch 2 announcements from Xbox's recent showcase, we got confirmation that Crazy Taxi: World Tour and Spyro: A Realm Beyond are both heading to the console in 2027.