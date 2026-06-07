Sega has finally – finally – shown off its revival for the Crazy Taxi series: Crazy Taxi: World Tour.

Featuring music from The Offspring (because of course), the game utilises a very similar art style to the original, which is just wonderful. What's not so great, however, is that it seems to have been developed with the help of generative AI (thanks for the spot, Push Square).

The disclaimer over on Steam reads:

At SEGA Corporation, we utilize generative AI as a support tool for developers, aiming to provide better content to our users and enable developers to focus more on creative tasks.

We have used such generative AI support tools during development of Crazy Taxi: World Tour. No AI was used in reference to the performers in the game.

Okay, so it doesn't necessarily sound like generative AI will actually be implemented into the final product, but it's still nevertheless something to keep in mind if you're bothered about that kind of stuff.

Otherwise, get ready to jump back into the drivers seat when World Tour launches in 2027.