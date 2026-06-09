We heard rumours of some incoming NSO challenges yesterday, and in today's Direct, they materialised.
The 'DK Challenge' event kicks off tomorrow, 10th June, at 2am BST / 3am CET / 6pm PT (9th) / 9pm ET (9th), and will be sticking around until 1st September.
These new challenges will put your skills to the test across a series of NSO titles, with digital challenge cards handed out as rewards. These tasks might be as simple as taking the Barrels all the way to the top of a level in Donkey Kong Country 2, or flying through the mine cart level of Donkey Kong Country, and they can all be accessed from the Nintendo Switch Online home page, found at the bottom of the Switch main menu.
The challenges also extend into Donkey Kong Bananza, with tasks available for beginners and harder 'Developer Challenges' for the pro gamers out there.
Speaking of Bananza, there's a limited-time Mario event coming to the Emerald Rush DLC, where you can pick up exclusive DK and Pauline outfits, and find Power-Up Blocks / Mushrooms on DK Island. The first wave of this crossover event runs from 9th-30th June, with follow-ups on 14th-21st July, 4th - 11th August, and 25th August - 1st September.
Will you be trying your luck in any of these NSO or Bananza challenges? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 23
"Timed event" for your $70 game that requires a $20 dlc and $50 online to play on your new $500 console. 🤑
As usual not a fan at all of such things being available only for a limited time, but beyond that it's a really cool idea - I'll definitely give it at least a try (most likely during the Bananza slot of my gaming schedule considering that the game is part of the DK Challenge for those who have it)!
"Bananza is the SW2's 3D Mario" believers are winning right now.
Making this a timed event is a mistake.
@rjejr breaking news: for-profit company needs to make profit to stay in business. Allegedly, giving out hardware and software for free is bad for business. More at 11.
Timed costumes? That's bull.
for me it has already timed out, no thanks and where is the new Mario game??
Yeah, still not buying DLC just because of FOMO from timed events.
So many cool announcements ruined by leaks.
I should get away from mynintendonews and nintendolife…. And spawnwave.
@rjejr Yeah, but if you've already paid for all that stuff, it's a pretty cool bonus!
@Windbreaker1612 what are you talking about, it's been right here the whole time, didn't you see Mario?
I'm going to have a lot of fun with this
@rjejr $20 online and $450 console
Just saved you $80
@MS7000 True. You should buy it if you want a Bananza roguelike mode. Not everybody will appreciate it, but it's a really well-done bit of content, definitely worth $20 to me.
The events are just a cool bonus for if you already have the DLC.
@rjejr Nowhere did it mention that the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was required for the DK Challenge, just the $20 base NSO. DK64 challenges were not shown. But yeah, you do need the $20 paid DLC for the special Emerald Rush events and Mario-themed outfits.
@N00BiSH if you mean a new mario game, then nope.
@Windbreaker1612 denial at its finest.
@N00BiSH nope say what you see
@mutenroshi @rjejr Right. Things cost money.
@Windbreaker1612 I say it's only a matter of time till you see the truth
I feel bad for those that are desperately waiting for the next 3D Mario game but won't even try Bananza. I mean there's a demo for it now and everything. I'm not saying it'll scratch that Mario itch for everybody, but I bet it will for a lot of the current naysayers.
@N00BiSH enlighten me, where is the new mario game?
@LastFootnote Not the biggest fan of roguelikes, so not worth it for me. Only reason I would like it is for DK Island, but £17 just for that? Meh.
This is not what I was expecting this to be. I wonder why they chose DK for this. I'm curious to see if we can expect other challenges after this period ends. Presumably, that's the plan. I'll have to check this out later and see what the deal is with those cards and all that.
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