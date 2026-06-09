We heard rumours of some incoming NSO challenges yesterday, and in today's Direct, they materialised.

The 'DK Challenge' event kicks off tomorrow, 10th June, at 2am BST / 3am CET / 6pm PT (9th) / 9pm ET (9th), and will be sticking around until 1st September.

These new challenges will put your skills to the test across a series of NSO titles, with digital challenge cards handed out as rewards. These tasks might be as simple as taking the Barrels all the way to the top of a level in Donkey Kong Country 2, or flying through the mine cart level of Donkey Kong Country, and they can all be accessed from the Nintendo Switch Online home page, found at the bottom of the Switch main menu.

The challenges also extend into Donkey Kong Bananza, with tasks available for beginners and harder 'Developer Challenges' for the pro gamers out there.

Speaking of Bananza, there's a limited-time Mario event coming to the Emerald Rush DLC, where you can pick up exclusive DK and Pauline outfits, and find Power-Up Blocks / Mushrooms on DK Island. The first wave of this crossover event runs from 9th-30th June, with follow-ups on 14th-21st July, 4th - 11th August, and 25th August - 1st September.

Will you be trying your luck in any of these NSO or Bananza challenges? Let us know in the comments.