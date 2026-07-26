Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

In last week's battle, we looked at Digimon World 4 for the GameCube, and goodness, it really wasn't a close fight. Japan absolutely annihilated the competition to gain 85% of the vote, and it's not hard to see why. Well done, Japan!

This week, we're sticking with the GameCube to look at Mario Superstar Baseball. Released back in 2005, it was received fairly favourably, but we reckon folks wouldn't be best pleased if Nintendo confirmed it as the next NSO addition after such a long wait. It's good, y'know, but there are better games.

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North America and Europe team up once again to take on Japan for this one, so let's get cracking.