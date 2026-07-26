Baseball - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

In last week's battle, we looked at Digimon World 4 for the GameCube, and goodness, it really wasn't a close fight. Japan absolutely annihilated the competition to gain 85% of the vote, and it's not hard to see why. Well done, Japan!

This week, we're sticking with the GameCube to look at Mario Superstar Baseball. Released back in 2005, it was received fairly favourably, but we reckon folks wouldn't be best pleased if Nintendo confirmed it as the next NSO addition after such a long wait. It's good, y'know, but there are better games.

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North America and Europe team up once again to take on Japan for this one, so let's get cracking.

North America / Europe

Baseball - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The Western design puts us right into the action, with Mario about to pitch the ball towards Bowser, who's wielding a rather formidable spiky bat. Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, and Luigi can be seen in the background, and it's overall a pretty dynamic image. We like it.

Japan

Baseball - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Japan's approach is a little more straightforward, showing Mario front and centre holding his signature bat. More characters can be seen in the white background, and we simply love the Japanese text used for the game's title.

Which region got the best Mario Superstar Baseball box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!