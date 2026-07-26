Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Switch 2 Edition is out next week, and store listings for the standalone game and upgrade are now live on the Nintendo eShop.

According to Nintendo, this version of the game has an estimated file size of 45.8 GB. This size is subject to change before and after release. In comparison, the Switch version of the second game is 13.2 GB in size.

The first entry on Switch 2 is 33.7 GB, and a listing for the third game's estimated file size on Switch 2 is listed as 42.5 GB.

If you do plan on upgrading from the existing Switch version of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 next week, you'll need to purchase the upgrade pathway. The Switch 2 Edition comes with 60fps gameplay and 4K resolution in TV mode as well as full HD in handheld.

There'll also be some new outfit designs, a new mode, and a new rare blade. This was detailed in an overview trailer earlier this week, which you can check out in our previous post.

Apart from next week's digital release on 30th July 2026, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will also be getting a physical release on 1st October 2026.