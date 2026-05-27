Since its arrival on the Switch and Switch 2 last year, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has continued to update the game with all sorts of DLC characters.

This included the announcement of three more free characters not long ago, and now that Red and Captain Majima have been added to the game, Arle from Sega's Puyo Puyo series is dropping in. This character is out this week, and there's also a themed Festival event to celebrate.

"Arle is dropping into Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in a free update on May 27th! The Puyo Puyo Festival will run from May 28th 8:00 PM ET through May 31st 7:59 PM ET."

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Apart from these characters, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has also added characters from Super Monkey Ball, the extended Sonic universe and even Persona. Its paid DLC includes series such as Minecraft, SpongeBob and Mega Man.

This title is available now on the Switch 1 & 2, and there's a paid upgrade for existing owners of the Switch version. The Switch 2 version of the game includes enhanced performance and resolution.