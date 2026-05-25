We don't remember the Snoopy storyline where Charlie Brown and co. end up in a legal copyright battle, but that's exactly what's happening at the moment. Lee Mendelson Film Productions (the owner of "certain intellectual property" related to the Peanuts IP) has issued a legal complaint against publisher GameMill, accusing the latter of copyright infringement in Snoopy & the Great Mystery Club's score.
Okay, that's a lot to digest, and there's every chance you've never heard of Snoopy & the Great Mystery Club, so let's break it down. GameMill published the puzzle adventure game on the Switch eShop last year to relatively little fanfare. Seven months after release, it seems the Peanuts owner has noticed some familiar tunes in the game's score, and what do you know, those tunes were not licensed.
In the complaint (brought to our attention on X by @tech_gaming), Lee Mendelson Film Productions provides a breakdown of several songs in the 'Great Mystery Club' soundtrack, pointing to similarities between them and the original Vince Guaraldi score. This, it claims, is proof that GameMill "created music substantially similar to (and thus infringing upon) the Guaraldi Compositions without authorization."
The studio has even pulled in musicologist Dr. Ethan Lustig to "provide an initial analysis of the musicological similarities between the Guaraldi Compositions and the music in the GameMill Game," which are listed throughout the document.
The comparisons pair Guaraldi's 'Linus and Lucy' and 'Skating' (with which any A Charlie Brown Christmas fans will be immediately familiar) with a whole host of the game's tracks, including 'Success', 'Town Theme' and 'Schoolhouse Theme'. Lustig points to various "musicological similarities" between the original score and the 2025 soundtrack, noting the "specific rhythmic (and metric) instantiation", "identical note events (same pitch and rhythm)", and other comparisons which are presented as evidence of copyright infringement.
And for those wondering, yes, the complaint states that GameMill did license the rights to the Peanuts characters for the game, though it "did not license the rights to the Guaraldi Compositions from Plaintiff".
Lee Mendelson Film Productions is requesting damages "to be determined at trial" for the copyright infringements, which, the complaint states, are currently estimated to exceed $300,000.
This demand for jury trial was submitted last week on 20th May 2026 alongside lawsuits directed at the Federal Government, Heritage Auctions and belt buckle brand Buckle-Down for similar musical copyright infringement. We have reached out to GameMill for a comment on the complaint and will be keeping an eye out for developments in the coming months.
What do you make of this case? Let us know in the comments.
[source musicbusinessworldwide.com, via x.com]
Comments 14
Surprised that this article didn't bring up Snoopy's appearance in the FBI's most wanted list as of late last year.
@HotGoomba Say what now?!
The Peanuts IP holders are notoriously lawsuity, even worse than Nintendo apparently!
Musicology has entered my vocabulary.
Doesn't Apple possess Peanuts rights now, or am I mistaken? Sorry if I am.
@koopababble average politician resume
Nah, that's some bullcrap. If a company hires me to make a game based on their IP, I would naturally assume that means they're giving me the rights to use any/all assets associated with the brand, including characters, logos, story scenarios, and--yes--music.
Granted, I'm not privy to the legal side of things. Maybe the contract was very explicit in what they did and didn't have the rights to use. I could understand if it's a case similar to Crush 40 music being used in the Sonic 3 Movie, where SEGA didn't actually have the rights to the song themselves.
But, at least from the article, that doesn't seem to be the case. It sounds like multiple companies have joint ownership of the Peanuts IP, so maybe it would be like if Nintendo and The Pokémon Company reached out to a third party to make a game without consulting Game Freak for permission to use their assets. But even that seems like a poor reason to file a lawsuit, if you ask me. In this hypothetical situation, I feel it would make more sense for Game Freak to sue Nintendo / The Pokémon Company for lost compensation rather than the third party that Nintendo / The Pokémon Company hired.
Say what you will about the quality of GameMill's games, but this just feels like they're being unfairly bullied. I would never want to partner with this company that owns the Peanuts IP if there's a chance they could sue me for making a product that's too faithful to their source material that they hired me to make.
I’m already more interested in this than Pokémon vs Palworld. Fingers crossed Nintendo gets involved to further spicen things up
@Twilite9 Now that would make for a great episode of Death Battle
@HotGoomba Oh, what, now HE’s evading taxes too?!
One look at that sheet music example and I can tell their case is on thin ice. If thats the best they have, good luck.
@Not_Soos That's not how the copyright works in this particular case. The rights of the original Peanuts comic strip and the Peanuts characters belong to a company called Peanuts Worldwide LLC, but obviously the comics didn't come with a soundtrack. When the Peanuts cartoons were later made, and Vince Guaraldi composed his famous scores for them, he didn't sign an agreement saying that his music could be freely used in any Peanuts-related media for all time. AFAIK rights of the Guaraldi compositions are tied to the cartoons that they're part of, which is why (even though Guaraldi himself has been dead for decades) the copyright to their soundtrack is still owned by the company that produced them, Lee Mendelson Film Productions.
So what seems to have happened here is that Game Mill licensed the Peanuts characters from Peanuts Worldwide, but they didn't want to pay Lee Mendelson Film Productions for the usage of those iconic Peanuts tunes... So they had someone create "sound-alikes" for the game, i.e. compositions that are reminiscent of the cartoon soundtrack, in order to evoke the same familiar feelings those Guaraldi tunes do.
Creating such copycat compositions is a common enough tactic in marketing and other media when someone wants to utilise people's familiarity with well-known tunes, but they don't want to cough up the money to license the actual songs.
@wiiwouldliketoplay Listen to the linked audio. The similarity is undeniable, and it's obviously intentional because Guaraldi's music is part of Peanuts identity. That 4 second "Success" sting is immediately recognizable. I was wondering if some of the longer themes could get away with it because it is jazz after all, but the longer I listen to them, the more I hear pieces of the original tracks.
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