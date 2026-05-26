Star Fox
Image: Nintendo Life

Star Fox is, at the time of writing, less than a month away from launch. Can you believe that? We didn't even know about it a month ago!

Yes, the remake is inching toward its release on 25th June 2026, and if you're in the UK, you can take advantage of a pretty sweet deal from Currys. As is customary from the retailer these days, it's offering a 10% discount on pre-orders for Star Fox.

This means that while the base price of £44.99 is more expensive than the digital version at £41.99, that cheeky 10% discount takes it down to £40.49. Boom – physical cheaper than digital.

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Star Fox Pre-Order
Image: Currys

This isn't the only game you can do this with, either. Rhythm Paradise Groove is priced at £29.99 on the Currys website, which is already cheaper than the digital version at £33.99. Add the 10% discount and the price drops down to an almost-criminal £26.99.

Finally, Splatoon Raiders is just £1 more expensive than its digital equivalent at £42.99. But again, if you add that pre-order discount, the price goes down to just £38.69. And yes, if you're wondering, delivery for the respective release dates is free.

Now, we've found ourselves frequently favouring digital games these days – we just find it much more convenient in certain situations. But honestly, with retailers like Currys somehow undercutting the digital prices on first-party titles, it makes absolutely zero sense not to take advantage of it.

And so now begins the mercifully short waiting game.

Will you be grabbing Star Fox when it launches in June? Are you opting for physical or digital? Let us know.

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