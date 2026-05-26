Star Fox is, at the time of writing, less than a month away from launch. Can you believe that? We didn't even know about it a month ago!

Yes, the remake is inching toward its release on 25th June 2026, and if you're in the UK, you can take advantage of a pretty sweet deal from Currys. As is customary from the retailer these days, it's offering a 10% discount on pre-orders for Star Fox.

This means that while the base price of £44.99 is more expensive than the digital version at £41.99, that cheeky 10% discount takes it down to £40.49. Boom – physical cheaper than digital.

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This isn't the only game you can do this with, either. Rhythm Paradise Groove is priced at £29.99 on the Currys website, which is already cheaper than the digital version at £33.99. Add the 10% discount and the price drops down to an almost-criminal £26.99.

Finally, Splatoon Raiders is just £1 more expensive than its digital equivalent at £42.99. But again, if you add that pre-order discount, the price goes down to just £38.69. And yes, if you're wondering, delivery for the respective release dates is free.

Now, we've found ourselves frequently favouring digital games these days – we just find it much more convenient in certain situations. But honestly, with retailers like Currys somehow undercutting the digital prices on first-party titles, it makes absolutely zero sense not to take advantage of it.

And so now begins the mercifully short waiting game.