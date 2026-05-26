Summer Game Fest is mere days away at this point, and it seems that some potential announcements may have sneaked out early thanks to ratings from Korea.

As covered by Gematsu, the headliner here is Lego Skylines from publisher Paradox Interactive which, as the title alludes, is likely a Lego-inspired take on the Cities: Skylines building games. Further details are unavailable at the moment, but a debut trailer during Geoff Fest is probably on the cards. As for a potential Switch 2 release, well... we'll see.

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Another rating is for a known entity: Persona 4 Revival. Developer Atlus has been pretty quiet about this one since its initial announcement last year, so a fresh reveal at Summer Game Fest would be a nice little treat. This wasn't confirmed for the Switch 2 at the time of its reveal, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it on Nintendo's console.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has also received a fresh rating, and given it's a title already available on multiple systems, it seems likely that a port for the Switch 2 is in order. Indeed, a previous rating from Taiwan indicated that the game would come to Switch 2, so this just adds further fuel to the fire.

And finally, ratings for both Gears of War: E-Day and Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve have also been discovered. It seems unlikely that either of these will hit the Switch 2, but we don't think a port of the latter is entirely out of the question.

Even if these aren't scheduled to appear at Summer Game Fest, it's a tidy little line-up of titles. As ever, we'll be sure to let you know which are heading to the Switch 2 as soon as we hear more.