Ahead of the release of Star Fox on the Switch 2 next month, Nintendo's Japanese website has revealed an update will be required to unlock certain features.

As spotted by Nintendo Everything, the update will allow you to participate in the online Battle Mode, which supports 4-vs-4 multiplayer dogfights between Team Star Fox and Team Star Wolf.

The same page also mentions how this update will be required to access the title's GameChat character avatars and AR features, which allow you to take on the appearance of Fox and the rest of his crew.

To access online play and Game Chat, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. Previous Nintendo releases have also required players to download updates and even the latest system firmware to unlock and access online features.

Star Fox will be available for Switch 2 digitally on 25th June 2026, and will arrive the same day in store. Pre-orders are now live on the eShop and Nintendo's storefront.