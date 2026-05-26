Nintendo has announced that BALL x PIT has become the latest title to receive a free trial for Switch Online subscribers.

Available for members in Europe from now until 1st June 2026, you can download the Switch version for absolutely nothing, while the Upgrade Pack to enhance the game for Switch 2 is also free. Boom!

It's the full game too, of course, so if you have literally no plans over the next handful of days, you could probably make some decent progress before the trial period ends.





Play now: pic.twitter.com/RSXrGA86He Until June 1st, #NintendoSwitchOnline members can plunge into the fast-paced fantasy roguelite BALL x PIT for free! #NintendoSwitch2 owners can enhance their experience via the game's free upgrade pack.Play now: https://t.co/8wvbYaCNCJ May 26, 2026

So if you've seen the odd trailer here and there, or maybe you caught our own 9/10 review but have yet to take the plunge, this could be your moment, friend.

Reviewer Roland Ingram said:

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"Ball x Pit is a tremendous brew of so many ideas it ought to collapse under the confusion. However, it operates in such perfect balance that it appeals both to the one-more-go instinct and to more cerebral planning and creativity. Kenny Sun Studios set itself a heck of a challenge but, fortunately, hasn’t dropped the ball."

"Hasn't dropped the ball", that's a good one there from Roland.

Anyway, give it a go – we think you'll enjoy it.