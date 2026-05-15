Nintendo continues to step into the movie and cinema realm, as the company has opened up a brand new position for a 'Movie Project Promotion Manager'.

Shared and translated by Genki_JPN, the Big N is currently accepting applications for the role, which will be based in Kyoto, Japan. Successful candidates will be "responsible for marketing and promotional activities for film projects utilizing Nintendo IP."

"Working in collaboration with domestic and international partner companies, you will lead a team to drive effective promotions unique to Nintendo IP."

While the job is based in Japan, you'll be expected to have Business-level English proficiency, alongside familiarity with Nintendo, its games, products, and services, and a deep understanding of the IP.

Given the success of Nintendo's work with Illumination for The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the upcoming Legend of Zelda film, we're not surprised to see new roles open up. Especially as there are rumours surrounding a Metroid movie and a potential third movie with Illumination in 2028.

Perhaps we'll find out more about Nintendo's movie plans by the end of the year?