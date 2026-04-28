With The Super Mario Galaxy Movie rolling in the dough right now, it makes absolute sense that Nintendo and Illumination are looking ahead to the future. And, it seems like the two studios have a plan.

Universal Pictures International Spain's release schedule lists an unannounced movie from the gaming and animation giants, which is set for 12th April 2028. That's less than two years away (thanks, Wario64).

Currently, it's listed as Untitled Illumination/Nintendo Event Film, so we have no idea what that means. Is it a new Mario movie? It might. But the first and second films had three years between them.

Some suspect that this date could be referring to a Donkey Kong movie, but of course, others are having fun with it (just check the replies and quotes, though be careful of some minor spoilers if you haven't seen the latest movie).

Others think it may be a Star Fox movie — especially given that Fox McCloud has a pretty decent presence in the Mario Galaxy film.

Could it be the rumoured Metroid movie that Nintendo is apparently pitching, and is supposedly being chased by Sony and Universal? Unlikely, as word on the street is that film would likely be live-action, and the movie mentioned above is clearly an animated film

Ultimately, we're not going to know until either Illumination or Nintendo lifts the lid. Anyway, we have The Legend of Zelda movie to look forward to next year, which is coming from Sony, so that's next on the Nintendo Cinematic Universe (sorry...) docket.