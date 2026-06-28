After skipping the Switch 1 generation entirely, Star Fox's return has felt like a long time coming. This week, the fab four returned (Fox, Falco, Peppy, and Slippy, we mean), and while it might not have been the most original fly past we've seen from the mercenaries, it sure brought a smile to our faces.
Because yes, Star Fox on Switch 2 is Star Fox 64 again, but when we're talking about a chance to replay one of our favourite games of all time, it's hard to feel too down about the whole thing. We gave Fox's latest a 9/10 in our review, praising almost everything it had to offer, but feeling a little let down by the lack of originality. Here's a snippet:
This is Fox's best game made even better, with a stunning visual overhaul, snappy controls, and some neat reasons to keep playing thanks to the new challenges and online modes. That said, it is just '64' again, and those who have already played through the '97 classic hundreds of times won't find any surprises here.