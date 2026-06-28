Star Fox - Peppy
Image: Nintendo Life

After skipping the Switch 1 generation entirely, Star Fox's return has felt like a long time coming. This week, the fab four returned (Fox, Falco, Peppy, and Slippy, we mean), and while it might not have been the most original fly past we've seen from the mercenaries, it sure brought a smile to our faces.

Because yes, Star Fox on Switch 2 is Star Fox 64 again, but when we're talking about a chance to replay one of our favourite games of all time, it's hard to feel too down about the whole thing. We gave Fox's latest a 9/10 in our review, praising almost everything it had to offer, but feeling a little let down by the lack of originality. Here's a snippet:

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This is Fox's best game made even better, with a stunning visual overhaul, snappy controls, and some neat reasons to keep playing thanks to the new challenges and online modes. That said, it is just '64' again, and those who have already played through the '97 classic hundreds of times won't find any surprises here.

Being a rather short game, we'd wager that a bunch of you lovely lot will have already saved the Lylat System a couple of times, so below, we've created a review score poll for you to have your say. Even if you haven't wrapped up everything this one has in store just yet, you can leave a vote and then come back later to change it — Press 'Down' to do a U-Turn, and all that.

What score would you give Star Fox (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thank you for your vote! Barrel roll down to the comments and let us know what you make of this one so far.