I think somewhere between an 8 and 9 for me.

Whilst I can’t hide my disappointment we aren’t (yet) getting something new, this really is a poster-child for ‘how to do a great remake’. I’d put it up there with Demons Souls, THPS 1+2, Resi4… all great examples of remakes that respect the originals but bring the games screaming into present day

SF certainly isn’t bare bones either, challenge mode is really addictive and actually quite tough. Online multiplayer is great fun, despite needing some more maps! (Later patch?)

SF is also a rare example of a fair retail price. Around £40 GBP in the UK, which I think it a genuinely fair price point. £70 would have been far too steep IMO

The only thing that really makes it a 8.5 for me (and not a 9) is that a couple of new missions would have been so great. Even 1 or 2 additional stages, kind of like what THPS3+4 did in adding a couple of brand new maps.

But overall this game is really highly recommendable. The presentation is really charming too. Aside from Fox (!) all the other character designs are awesome I feel. Cheesy dialogues still prevails, as well it should!

On a broader note - I hope Ocarina is less of a 1:1 remake, and Nintendo really look to blow us away with something ‘above and beyond’ expectation. I love Nintendo, but I feel this era is them playing it very safe and at their most unexciting !