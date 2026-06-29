|
NEW
|
1
|Star Fox
|
|
2
|2
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 34%, Switch 30%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 15%
|
4
|
3
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|PC 63%, PS5 30%, Switch 2 7%
|
3
|4
|Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
|
1
|5
|007 First Light
|
|
9
|6
|
Football Manager 26
|
|
11
|7
|
Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5 53%, Switch 2 24%, PC 21%, Xbox 2%
|
8
|8
|Pokémon Pokopia
|
|
7
|9
|
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|
|
39
|10
|
Resident Evil 3
|
|
10
|11
|Mario Kart World
|
|
NEW
|12
|Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition
|PS5 56%, Switch 44%
|
5
|13
|EA Sports UFC 6
|Switch 2 62%, Switch 38%
|
-
|14
|Evercade NeoGeo Arcade 4
|
|
32
|15
|Elden Ring
|
|
13
|16
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%
|
15
|17
|Minecraft
|
|
-
|18
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 50%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox 12%
|
16
|19
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
|
22
|20
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
|
12
|21
|Tekken 8
|
|
18
|22
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
|
20
|23
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 55%, Switch 2 45%
|
17
|24
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 68%, Switch 2 32%
|
24
|25
|Armored Core: Fires of Rubicon
|
|
29
|26
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
|
14
|27
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
|
19
|28
|
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
|
27
|29
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 64%, Switch 36%
|
25
|30
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
|
-
|31
|Star Wars Outlaws
|PS5 54%, Switch 2 40%, Xbox 5%
|
35
|32
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 65%, Switch 35%
|
33
|33
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
|
31
|34
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 65%, Switch 26%, PS4 5%, Xbox 4%
|
30
|35
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
|
-
|36
|Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
|PS5 46%, Switch 2 31%, Switch 23%
|
-
|37
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
|
-
|38
|Battlefield 6
|
|
23
|39
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
|PS5 66%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 6%, Xbox 4%
|
26
|40
|Pragmata
|PS5 58%, Switch 2 34%, Xbox 8%