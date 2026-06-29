The latest UK boxed charts data is in, and it's a resounding victory for Star Fox on Switch 2, which shoots to the top in its debut week. A lot of retailers had some compelling launch prices for the game that no doubt helped to fuel the physical sales, with many undercutting Nintendo's digital price significantly.

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition also made its physical debut on the Switch at number 12 this week, with PS5 just about taking the lion's share with 56% of the platform split.

Worryingly, it seems The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales has tumbled out of the top 40 altogether after enjoying sixth position in its first week. Granted, it's definite a niche title, but we'd have expected it to hang around a little bit longer.