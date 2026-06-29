Star Fox
Image: Nintendo Life

The latest UK boxed charts data is in, and it's a resounding victory for Star Fox on Switch 2, which shoots to the top in its debut week. A lot of retailers had some compelling launch prices for the game that no doubt helped to fuel the physical sales, with many undercutting Nintendo's digital price significantly.

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition also made its physical debut on the Switch at number 12 this week, with PS5 just about taking the lion's share with 56% of the platform split.

Worryingly, it seems The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales has tumbled out of the top 40 altogether after enjoying sixth position in its first week. Granted, it's definite a niche title, but we'd have expected it to hang around a little bit longer.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

1

 Star Fox

2

 2 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 34%, Switch 30%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 15%

4

3

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

 PC 63%, PS5 30%, Switch 2 7%

3

 4 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

1

 5 007 First Light

9

 6

Football Manager 26

11

 7

Resident Evil Requiem

 PS5 53%, Switch 2 24%, PC 21%, Xbox 2%

8

 8 Pokémon Pokopia

7

 9

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

39

 10

Resident Evil 3

10

 11 Mario Kart World

NEW

 12 Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition PS5 56%, Switch 44%

5

 13 EA Sports UFC 6 Switch 2 62%, Switch 38%

-

 14 Evercade NeoGeo Arcade 4

32

 15 Elden Ring

13

 16 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%

15

 17 Minecraft

-

 18 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 50%, Switch 2 39%, Xbox 12%

16

 19 Donkey Kong Bananza

22

 20 Grand Theft Auto V

12

 21 Tekken 8

18

 22

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

20

 23 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 55%, Switch 2 45%

17

 24 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 68%, Switch 2 32%

24

 25 Armored Core: Fires of Rubicon

29

 26

Dark Souls Trilogy

14

 27 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

19

 28

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

27

 29 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 64%, Switch 36%

25

 30 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

-

 31 Star Wars Outlaws PS5 54%, Switch 2 40%, Xbox 5%

35

 32 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 65%, Switch 35%

33

 33 Nintendo Switch Sports

31

 34 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 65%, Switch 26%, PS4 5%, Xbox 4%

30

 35

Super Mario Party Jamboree

 Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%

-

 36 Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection PS5 46%, Switch 2 31%, Switch 23%

-

 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

-

 38 Battlefield 6

23

 39 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 PS5 66%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 6%, Xbox 4%

26

 40 Pragmata PS5 58%, Switch 2 34%, Xbox 8%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

That's it for this week's physical UK charts. Did you pick up anything new last week? Let us know in the comments.