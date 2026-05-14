Breaking news! Nintendo has announced it's changing the release date of The Legend of Zelda live-action movie.

In a new announcement via the mobile app Nintendo Today! and Nintendo's social media page, it's been revealed the film will now arrive "worldwide" in cinemas on 30th April 2027.

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto has issued the following message, noting how the date has been shifted from May to April. Here it is in full:

"This is Miyamoto. I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7. The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There’s less than a year to go until release, so thank you for waiting."

The Legend of Zelda movie was announced in November 2023 and was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres in March 2027. It was then delayed "for production reasons" in June last year, shifting its launch back a few months, and it's now been moved up a month to April.