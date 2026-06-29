Despite component prices ramping up globally and consoles receiving unsavoury price hikes as a result, rumours persist of a potential PlayStation 6 in the next couple of years.

Now, in a new Q&A session with Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO, Hideaki Nishino (thanks, IGN), it's sounding more likely than ever that the company's next-gen system will have some sort of handheld format.

When asked how PlayStation can bring back players who have migrated over to PC, Nishino-san stated that Sony's goal with the PS6 is to provide "a seamless experience that can be enjoyed naturally beyond the living room". It's a pretty vague statement, to be sure, but with all of the rumours surrounding a potential new handheld PlayStation, it makes perfect sense to us.

Here's his comment in full:

"PlayStation has long been strongly associated with the idea of playing in the living room. However, in recent years, more users globally have been using personal monitors. In response, we are selling peripherals such as monitors and speakers to break away from the fixed perception that “PlayStation equals the living room” and to broaden usage scenarios. "For the next-generation platform, rather than simply serving as an alternative to PCs, we aim to deliver value that is unique to PlayStation. This includes not only technological advancements but also an expansion of usage styles, enabling a seamless experience that can be enjoyed naturally beyond the living room."

As Nishiro-san mentions, Sony is already offering a gaming monitor for pre-order to try and capture the interest of the PC market, but it's really that last part that's got people talking. Considering the surprise success of the PlayStation Portal, it really wouldn't surprise us if Sony is looking to compete more directly with the Switch 2 with its own handheld.

We'll have to wait and see for sure. Even if it does come to fruition, we shudder to think of how much it will cost. Recent rumours suggest that the PS6 is currently costing Sony around $1,000 to assemble, so even if it's sold at a loss at launch, we're looking at some pretty gross prices.