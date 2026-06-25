Update [ ]: A trailer for the Switch 2 Edition of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 has now been shared. The game is out 29th October 2026 in Japan and if we hear any updates about the local release, we'll provide an update.

Original Story: [Thu 25th Jun, 2026 07:30 BST]:

Following a release on the original Switch in August last year, Aniplex and developer CyberConnect2 have now finally confirmed a Switch 2 Edition of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

According to the Weekly Jump reveal, it's locked in for 29th October 2026 in Japan, with a physical edition also confirmed. An upgrade pack has been announced as well, but there are currently no details about the pricing of this. When we get more information about the local release, we'll provide an update.

When this title was originally announced in December 2024, it was confirmed for the "Nintendo Switch family of systems", so it's nice to see this arena fighter finally confirmed for Nintendo's new hybrid platform. Here's some PR from the original announcement and you can check out the trailer below.