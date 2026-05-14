We've already got some surprise news about the live-action Zelda movie today, with Nintendo confirming the release date has shifted from May to April 2027.

Adding to this are some new rumours. According to some casting websites and photos circulating on social media, there'll be...potential spoiler alert...Goron and Kokiri in the upcoming film.

There are reportedly some names attached as well, and the Kokiri girl appears to be based on Link's Nintendo 64 adventure Ocarina of Time, as highlighted by GoNintendo:

"First up, we’ve learned that Albert Latailakepa will be playing a Goron, but we don’t know if he’s tackling a specific Goron from throughout the franchise or just a generic member of the race. We’ve also discovered that a young girl named Evelyn Towersey will be playing Fado in the film. Fado is a Kokiri girl from Ocarina of Time, and she’s the one who teaches the player how to look around in first person."

To top it off, there's also supposedly a photo of a dog on the Zelda production set doing the rounds, and it looks very familiar to a canine featured in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As many have pointed out, the dog also has an identification badge with the film's rumoured codename "Umami" on it.

This same "Umami" title was previously spotted on a clipboard for the movie. The actors mentioned above also apparently had this name listed on their profiles under their film credentials, but this information appears to have now been removed from the casting websites.

Of course, casting leaks aren't always the most accurate, so Zelda fans may just have to wait until the film is out, or Nintendo officially shares a trailer or more details about its new live-action movie.