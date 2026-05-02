At EVO Japan this weekend, developer French Bread and publisher Aniplex lifted the lid on Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina with a special teaser trailer.
It's currently locked in for an "early 2027" release and will be available for the Switch and Switch 2.
Here's some official PR, which notes how the existing 2D fighting game Melty Blood: Type Lumina (based on Type-Moon's visual romance novel novel Tsukihime) is "back and better than ever". No other details have been provided at this stage.
"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA is back and better than ever! Refined battle mechanics! New characters join the fray! A tale of conflict stirs once again within a dream."
Melty Blood: Type Lumina was originally released on the Switch eShop in 2021. It also received multiple DLC characters and free updates & got a compatibility fix for the Switch 2 last year. Here's some gameplay footage of this version:
When we find out more about Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina, we'll provide an update.
Comments 2
I really need to get Melty Blood soon...but I can't wait for this one. The only Type Moon related games I did play was Fate/EXTRA & Extella. That's about it...aside from FGO...
As a veteran fan (before Type Moon published in the west), i will definitely get this game as i enjoyed Type Lumina when it came out
Hopefully this game will have Ryougi Shiki (the mc from Gardens of Sinners) as she is one of my mains in the ps2 games and hated that she wasnt in Type Lumina but that goddam annoying cat was in the game (tho beating them gave me satisfaction when i saw their mains online).
Kinda off topic, also noticed that a small company can manage to port to Switch 2 day and date along with other platform unlike a certain anime company that treats us as left overs?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...