Just a few weeks ago, we learned that Devolver's throwback fantasy dungeon-scroller, Dark Scrolls, would be launching on Switch on 28th May. Well, it was later announced that another hotly anticipated retro-inspired indie would be launching the very same week, so Devolver and Doinksoft have decided to duck out of the way.

In an updated trailer, the devs revealed that Dark Scrolls will now launch on 22nd June, a little under a month out from the previous date.

All of this is to avoid a clash with Mina The Hollower, which'll finally arrive on Switch on 29th May. There's no bad blood, of course — the dev actually sounds rather excited to get their teeth into the latest Yacht Club joint — but we can all only take in so many throwbacks at once.

"There’s room for two pixelated fantasy action games in the world. You’re just gonna have to wait a little while longer for this one," a statement in the press release reads, "And it’ll be worth it, because you can play as a rat with a saxophone in ours. Thanks for understanding. See you in June".

So, there you have it! Mina this month, Dark Scrolls the next. It's shaping up to be a big summer for pixel fans.