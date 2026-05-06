Yacht Club Games' highly anticipated Zelda-inspired adventure, Mina the Hollower, will be coming to Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 29th May 2026.

Not only that, the developer has also confirmed the game will cost $19.99 (other regional prices to be confirmed). The announcement came via a YouTube short on the official Yacht Club Games channel.

That's fantastic news, because we've been waiting a long time to see what Yacht Club can do with the Zelda formula and, from the limited-time demo last year and the various gameplay videos and impressions we've read, this could be something special.

There's not much else to add here! The Switch 2 version supports 120fps, but there are few other differences, really.

Many have been patiently waiting for the spooky adventure, which was originally due to release on 31st October 2025, before Yacht Club delayed it just a few weeks before launch. But the game went gold just a few weeks ago, prompting speculation that a release date was imminent. And look at that, here we are in early May with the news.