After being teased back in February's Pokémon Presents showcase, The Pokémon Company is almost ready to lift the lid on its upcoming 30th anniversary Trading Card Game products.

As brought to our attention by Serebii.net, TPC will release a special video on its YouTube channel on 1st June at 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 6am PT / 9am ET to reveal the anniversary range.

We still have very little idea of what the collection will have in store, with the only thing officially revealed so far being that neon Mew and Mewtwo art featured in the Presents. The "dazzling line of products" is scheduled for a "simultaneous global launch in participating markets in 2026," TPC revealed back in February, so we can be confident that we'll see it at some point this year.

Whatever it is, we're sure that the scalpers out there will behave totally normally and will make sure that everyone who wants a slice of this 30th anniversary pie can get one. Pfft, yeah right.

The Pokémon Company recently said that it is considering using government ID to tackle TCG scalping down to the line and “provide all customers with fair and safe opportunities” in Japan. Whether this comes into play for the 30th anniversary set in the region remains to be seen, but it'll be interesting to see how it all plays out.