If you're a fan of Toby Fox's bangers in Undertale, you might be interested to hear these tracks are on the way to Rift of the NecroDancer.

This new "Undertale Music Pack" crossover is now available in the Steam version of this rhythm title, and according to the developer Brace Yourself Games (Crypt of the NecroDancer, Cadence of Hyrule), the Switch version of this paid DLC is on the way.

When it does eventually arrive, fans of Undertale can look forward to six tracks (including the one and only Megalovania), a bonus track, multiple difficulties and various other features. Here's the rundown via the Steam page:

Featuring SIX new Rhythm Rifts by Toby Fox:

Hopes and Dreams

Death by Glamour

Bergentrückung / Asgore

Battle Against a True Hero

Megalovania

As a bonus to celebrate this release, enjoy a free Rhythm Rift:

Spider Dance

Each UNDERTALE Rhythm Rift features:

A member of the Rift cast in their favourite UNDERTALE cosplay

Background visualizer with custom particle FX

Four Difficulties: Easy, Medium, Hard and Impossible

Remix Mode: Experience a fresh beatmap your way every playthrough while enjoying the original level's rhythmic design

Buying this Music Pack also unlocks custom UNDERTALE items to equip in your Rift Profile!

There are no dogs in this Music Pack, sorry.

Rift of the NecroDancer was originally released on Switch in 2025. We thought it was great, awarding it eight out of ten stars: