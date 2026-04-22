Back at the end of last year, Simogo celebrated its 15th anniversary by making several announcements on upcoming releases. Alongside the reveal of the wonderful Simogo Legacy Collection and a Lost in Cult book, the studio announced Switch 2 Editions of the brilliant Lorelei and the Laser Eyes and Sayonara Wild Hearts. Neither was given a release date at the time, but it looks like they might both be right around the corner.

As spotted by Nintendo Everything, both titles have now seen their Switch 2 Edition eShop pages go live on Nintendo's Japanese storefront, accompanied by a 23rd April release date — hang on, that's tomorrow!

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At the time of writing, neither game page is live on Western eShops, but there's every chance that will change as more time zones tick over into the release bracket. Alternatively, it could be nothing more than a slip-up on the Japanese store, so keep your eyes peeled.

As was announced at the games' reveals last year, both titles will be getting a sweet performance boost on the new hardware (1080p / 120fps in handheld, and 1440p / 120fps or 4K / 60fps in docked, according to the Japanese listing). The Sayonara Wild Hearts Switch 2 Edition listing also mentions that a new 'Remix Arcade' game mode has been added for this version, which is all about getting a high score.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is up for 1,625 yen (roughly £7.50 / $10) thanks to a 50% discount, while Sayonara Wild Hearts on Switch 2 sees a similar price cut down to 700 yen (around £3.25 / $4.40). We don't know whether such a discount will be available on a Western launch, though a 50% discount is currently running on the titles' Switch 1 versions, so it's a possibility, we guess.

Oh yes, the Japanese listings also mention a 100 yen Upgrade Path for anyone who already owns the Switch 1 editions. That comes out at 46p / 63c, which feels like... not a lot.

And if you want a reminder of what we thought of each of these back on Switch 1, we described Lorelei and the Laser Eyes as "one of the most unique-looking games you'll see on the Switch, and it's got the substance to back up the style" in our 8/10 review, while Sayonara Wild Hearts scored a 9/10 as a "true creative masterpiece".

We'll be keeping an eye out for the Western releases of both games tomorrow.