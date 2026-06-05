At the Summer Game Fest 2026, Square Enix has officially unveiled the third and final part in the Final Fantasy remake trilogy. It's officially titled Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

This next chapter, following Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, will be a simultaneous release across all platforms including the Switch 2.

Square Enix has also shared a first look at this new chapter and some additional details via some PR:

As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, the final battle against Sephiroth begins.

A meteor mars the sky, monstrous planetary guardians wreak havoc across the globe, and the fires of war rage. Now, Cloud and his companions must stand against this chaos to not only decide the planet's fate, but bring a legendary conflict to its conclusion. In the final chapter of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake project, the scale has never been larger and the stakes have never been higher. Take to the skies and explore a boundless world, fight alongside a fully assembled party, master strategic and dynamic combat, and prepare yourself for the climactic finale. A vast planet awaits. Everything leads here.

This official reveal follows the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the Switch 2 earlier this week. Check out our review for more information. There's also a demo available on the Nintendo eShop.