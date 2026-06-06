After some rumours, Capcom has today confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds is officially in development for the Switch 2. More information and a release date for the Nintendo version of the game will be shared at some point "in the future".

Here's the announcement from the "Developer Message" video on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel. No other details have been shared just yet, but when we hear more, we'll let you know.

Capcom: "Monster Hunter Wilds is currently in development for Nintendo Switch 2! We'll have more info to share, including the release date, in the future."

This official announcement follows evidence of a Switch 2 version of the game in a datamine late last year. Wilds was originally released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in February 2025.

At the Summer Game Fest this week, Capcom also revealed the new and "massive expansion" Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, due out in 2027. Capcom has also announced Resident Evil Veronica for the Switch 2 this week.