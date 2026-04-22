If you loved Vampire Survivors and want to dive back into this universe, here's your reminder that Poncle's newest game is now available for Switch 1 & 2.

It's officially titled Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors and it turns the "snowballing thrill of Survivors" into a turn-based, card-driven experience with rogue-lite elements where you build decks, explore familiar locations from a new perspective, and unleash "world-ending" combos.

You can see the game in action in the launch trailer above. We've already reviewed this one here on Nintendo Life, awarding it eight out of ten stars. Here's what our reviewer Parker Johnson had to say about it:

"If you’re going to create a deckbuilder out of Vampire Survivors, I think Vampire Crawlers is pretty much exactly the result you’d hope for – minus some bugs. It combines all of the weapons and power-ups from the first game with clever fusions and twists on traditional deckbuilding tentpoles.