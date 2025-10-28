Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Acclaimed indie developer Simogo is celebrating its 15th birthday today, but it feels like we're the one getting presents. Fans of the Swedish studio are going to be thrilled with the projects the team has revealed, so buckle up.

First up (thanks, VGC!) are Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes and Sayonara Wild Hearts, two of our favourite games on the Switch. Sharper visuals and frames are likely part of these packages, and we only have to wait until early next year to try them out. No upgrade path has been revealed just yet.

Second, we have the Simogo Legacy Collection coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 2nd December 2025. This is a compilation of the studio's first seven titles and a whole host of bonus content which, as Gematsu highlights, including an E-book, an audio drama podcast, unreleased music and art, and a handful of playable prototypes.

All the games in this collection were originally released on iOS, and while some did come to Wii U, most of these have never seen a console release. Simogo actually teased one of these earlier this year.

The titles are:

Kosmo Spin (2010) - a circular arcade game where you're trying to save a planet full of breakfast cereal

Last, but by no means least, Simogo has teamed up with the lovely folks at Lost in Cult for Heartbeats, Dreams and Laser Eyes: 15 Years of Simogo, a stunning book covering the studio's history, philosophy, and inspirations.

Essays from writers Holly Nielsen, Christian Donlan, Nadia Oxford and Aaron Riccio will dive deep into the studio's projects and games, and the book as a whole promises to "provide readers with a deeper understanding of one of the most consistently inventive studios in the business."

The Deluxe Edition will be available for a limited time and it'll cost £69.99 (the standard edition is much cheaper at £39.99) — the first 300 copies will come with a signed bookplate from co-founders Simon Flesser and Magnus 'Gordon' Gardebäck. Check out the website for more details.

Well, that's a darn good slate; every single game Simogo has released will be on Switch 1 and Switch 2 come early next year. Plus that book is tasty.

If you haven't played either Lorelei or Sayonara Wild Hearts, what are you doing? Okay, we get it, lots of games — check out our reviews for both (below) if you're curious.

What do you think of Simogo's announcements? Will you be grabbing any of these? Let us know in the comments.