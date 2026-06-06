007 First Light is already available on other platforms and IO Interactive has this week provided an update about the game's sales and also shared its "first year content" plans.

Firstly, this roadmap reconfirms James Bond's new mission is still on target for a "Summer 2026" release on Switch 2, although there is a warning that assignments featured here "may be reassigned or delayed". Here are the details from the PR:

"007 First Light will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 this Summer 2026, bringing the full Bond experience to Nintendo players. The release on Nintendo Switch 2 will enable players to enjoy the cinematic espionage adventure wherever they go, delivering the complete 007 First Light experience in both handheld and docked modes."

As for the first year of content, there are new challenges and upgrades planned for the Tactical Simulator mode, a new Gadget (G2 Glasses), new game+, a photo mode and more. There'll also be a new mission featuring Bawma:

"Following events in Mauritania, an unexpected alliance forms between MI6 and Pirate King Bawma, with the Pirate King seeking MI6’s help with a sensitive issue that requires Bond’s personal involvement. To support Bond in these new challenges, Q is developing a new gadget: the Even G2 display smart glasses from Even Realities, opening up new gameplay opportunities."

And as for the sales update, according to IO Interactive, 007 First Light has now sold more than 2.7 million copies in its first week. This follows the title shifting 1.5 million copies in its first 24 hours on the market.

In some other IOI news this week, it's also announced a new elusive target mission for Hitman World of Assassination featuring Wiz Khalifa as "The Wizard". You can check out the trailer on YouTube.