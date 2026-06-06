It's been a while since we heard from the talented team at Studio MDHR, but it's finally back, with not one but two announcements.

Firstly, the developer has officially confirmed it has begun work on a brand-new hand-animated Cuphead video game.

This new and ambitious project, which is still in its "earliest stages of development", will take the beloved characters on a "fresh-exciting adventure". You can expect to hear more about this next major title at a "later date".

Alongside this announcement was the reveal of the 8-bit action platformer Mighty Cuphead Adventure. This is being developed by a "small team" within Studio MDHR and "takes inspiration from the classics of the 1980s", and is even "built with technology of the era".

"That's right: Mighty Cuphead Adventure is programmed in classic Assembly Language and designed with the exacting specifications of the Sega Master System home gaming console in mind."

Although it is a retro game in more ways than one (with the team confirming a physical cartridge for the Sega Master System), this game will be "absolutely compatible with modern consoles". You can expect to hear more about this title in the "months ahead".

For now, here are some screenshots and you can check out the trailer above: