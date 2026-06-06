SFB Games, the studio behind Snipperclips and Crow Country, popped up in the SGF Story Rich Showcase to reveal that it has another murder mystery in store for Switch 1 & 2.

The Mermaid's Mask is the sequel to 2019's excellent Tangle Tower, and it'll arrive on the eShop on 16th July.

Much like in the previous game, this one will see you play as Grimoire and Sally, tasked with solving another murder. It's a classic locked-room mystery this time, with a dead submarine captain, a creepy cauldron, and a bunch of suspicious suspects.

This is wrapped up in some particularly eye-catching hand-drawn visuals, and while the puzzles match the style of the last game, the clues themselves are now fully 3D — fancy!

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from SBF Games:

- Investigate an impossible locked-room murder

- Explore a sprawling, hand-crafted submarine filled with secrets

- Interrogate a cast of eccentric, fully voice-acted suspects

- Find and piece together clues to uncover motive, means, and opportunity

- Experience satisfying “aha!” moments through layered puzzle design

We had a wonderful time with the predecessor, Tangle Tower, back in 2019, calling it "an exemplary addition to the point-and-click genre, providing superb puzzles and very well written dialogue, backed up by some of the finest voiceover work in recent memory" in our review. The sequel promises to bring more of the same, so let's hope it can deliver.