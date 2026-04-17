Those of you who've played (and beaten) Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter are likely scrambling to know what happens next in Estelle and Joshua's journey. Luckily, we won't have too long, as GungHo has announced that the sequel will be coming to Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 17th September 2026.

Yep, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is coming very soon and, as a remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC, fans will be extremely excited to see how this beloved entry makes the jump to modern consoles, especially given the extremely positive reception to 1st Chapter.

As you might imagine for a spoiler-filled sequel, the trailer up top doesn't give much away. But be prepared for an emotional adventure as Estelle traverses Liberl to reunite with Joshua and discover the secrets behind the organisation of Ouroboros. Estelle will be joined by friends old and new alike, so expect more drama, tension, and action in this follow-up.

And, as Gematsu reports, Japanese pre-orders will include a digital copy of the original Trails in the Sky. This hasn't been announced in the West yet, but it may prove tricky, as GungHo does not own the rights to the original English translation.

It'd be great to get the OG on Switch 1 & 2, but the remakes alone are more than enough for us.