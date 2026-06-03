Pokémon Champions has been out on Switch for a couple of months now, and in the coming weeks, it'll launch on mobile too.

The Pokémon Company has announced that the battle-focused game will arrive on iOS and Android on 17th June, with pre-registrations going live today. Cross-save support is available in this one, for those who have been putting in the hours on Switch, so don't worry about losing your precious 'mon.

To mark the occasion, all those who log into the game from its mobile launch day until 2nd September will be rewarded with a Raichu and its two Megastones. You'll find the Electric Type and its accompanying Raichunite X and Y stones in your in-game mailbox, after your first log-in during the event period.

For those wondering about these Mega 'mon's abilities, Mega Raichu X comes with Electric Surge, while Mega Raichu Y carries the No Guard ability.

It'll be good to see the game reach a larger audience after TPC has had some time to work on it. Champions launched in a less-than-perfect state on Switch back in April, with us calling out its "convoluted monetisation, disappointing performance, and inexplicable bugs" in our 5/10 review.