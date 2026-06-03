When we initially heard about the Zelda live-action movie, there was a group of us that firmly believed Link's big-screen debut would be better suited to animation. At the time, we meant something hand-drawn or otherwise Ghibli-esque, but now we take that all back. A Legend of Zelda movie should be full stop-motion claymation. And set in Wigan.

This burst of inspiration is all thanks to a fan-made parody, 'The Hero of Cheese', from the YouTube channel ultratom07, which mashes up the worlds of Zelda and Aardman's Wallace & Gromit in the best way imaginable.

Made entirely in Blender, the four-minute short sees Link Wallace and Navi Gromit set out on a quest to save the princess hunt down some cheese. It's packed with enough references to both series that if you happen to fall in the middle of the 'Wallace and Gromit X Zelda' fan Venn diagram (like most of us here at Nintendo Life), then we challenge you to watch along without a cheesy grin on your face.

The animator released a 'Koopa Komforts' parody (a crossover between Mario and Aardman's much-missed Creature Comforts series, for those wondering) earlier this year, which is equally worth a watch if the above scratches a particular itch for you. Let's hope that Aardman's official Pokémon offering can do the same next year.

So, are we still excited for The Legend of Zelda Movie next year? Of course we are. Is there a large part of us that would rather watch a feature-length stop-motion version instead? No comment.