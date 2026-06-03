Following the game being listed on the Xbox store page last week, Ubisoft has now officially confirmed Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition.

In case you missed the news in the Rayman Legends Retold announcement post, this enhanced version of Origins will be included with the standard and deluxe editions of Retold, and is releasing on 1st October 2026.

This version of the "iconic 2D platforming adventure" will feature 4K, 60 FPS, new collectibles and rewards, and new modern enhancements as well as new quality-of-life features. Here are some more details from the Xbox store page, which is now live:

When the Glade of Dreams is overrun by “nefurrious” Darktoons, the Fairy Council summons Rayman to save the day. Joined by his best friend, Globox, and two crafty wizards, the Teensies, this unlikely team must restore balance before their world fades away like a bad dream. TIMELESS PLATFORMING

Make your way through over 60 handcrafted levels filled with hidden paths, evolving abilities, and memorable boss encounters, from a giant pink monster with hundreds of eyes to a possessed mountainous golem or a carnivorous daisy. Hunt down secrets and collectibles to unlock new rewards and complete your journey. THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE

Enjoy Rayman Origins like never before with 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and modern enhancements, including new quality-of-life features. Discover 60 hidden Relics across the adventure and track your progress in the Snoring Tree. A VIBRANT 2D MASTERPIECE

Explore the Glade of Dreams, brought to life with a unique hand-drawn art style and a colorful cast of over 100 characters across diverse, wildly imaginative worlds. 4-PLAYER CO-OP

Work together, compete for rewards, and turn every level into a shared, unforgettable adventure, as you play in up to 4-player couch co-op.

Ubisoft's Rayman Origins first arrived on the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in November 2011. It also received a 3DS version in 2012.