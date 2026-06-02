I have played through Rayman Legends four times in my life. I got it on PS Vita at launch back in 2013 and loved it. I played the Definitive Edition on Switch when that launched in 2017 and loved it. I went back to the original on Wii U when I finally got my hands on the system in 2022 and loved it. I then replayed it on Switch last month before I went to a mysterious Legends event at Ubisoft Montpellier and, you guessed it, I still loved it.

All this is to say, I'm quite the fan of Rayman's last mainline adventure, and I was eager to see what Ubisoft would do with its limbless legacy next. The answer: it's doing the same thing again.

Rayman Legends Retold poses a strange question for fans of the original, like me. On the one hand, yay, Rayman Legends again! On the other, huh, Rayman Legends again?

Because yes, after two hours of hands-on time with Retold, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes look at its development and a chat with the devs, I can confirm that this is the same old Legends, albeit with a visual overhaul and a couple of bells and whistles thrown in for good measure.

Rayman Legends is still great, but after 13 years of availability (with a 'Definitive Edition' already to its name, no less), is this really a story worth retelling? I'll do my very best to answer that below.

The Legend Retold

Back in the hazy days of 2013, Rayman Legends was set to be a big hitter for the Wii U. Let's not forget, the game was announced as a console exclusive, utilising some neat touch controls to get the most out of the GamePad and hopefully pull in some new buyers in the process. As was well documented at the time, those plans changed.

Ducking out of the way of the Wii U's poor sales, Ubisoft delayed Legends' release to go multi-platform. "Long term, I think it was a good choice from top management and from us to go to other platforms," Rayman Brand Producer Loic Gougnon tells me of the delay, "but still, Wii U was where it was born, and it's maybe the best platform, actually, because of its gameplay innovation."

It's hard to disagree with the Wii U respect. The game was built for GamePad touch controls, and while tapping and swiping the screen to make Rayman's petite pal Murfy cut ropes and tickle enemies was a little fiddly at the time, there's something in its tactility that just doesn't hit quite the same when all commands are mapped to a button press.

The game itself was marvellous. It boasted the whimsy and creativity of a Mario platformer ("We were playing New Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong Country Returns when we were developing Rayman Origins," Gougnon says), combined with a gorgeous cartoon art style that really popped.

The console-exclusive skins were all compiled into the Switch's 'Definitive Edition' in 2017, with a new tournament structure to the base game's excellent Kung Foot side-game thrown in, too. As the name suggests, this was the definitive way to experience the platformer, content complete.

That is, until Ubisoft's Montpellier and Milan studios decided to add more...

New Additions

On the surface, Rayman Legends Retold is the same game that we've seen before. It is that — and I'll get into the specifics of the similarities to its predecessor in just a moment — but there are some new additions that are important to shout out. And yes, I'm getting to them first because I saw so little of them that I fear I might forget to mention them otherwise.

One thing that you might have missed from the reveal trailer is the addition of a brand new seventh world. The 'World of the Livid Dead' grants Rayman and co. new Fairy Radiance powers - beams of light that can be shot at obstacles and enemies to remove their purple Radiance infection and open up new paths.

Despite being arguably the biggest piece of new content, I only got to play through the very first level in this new world, and it was good. The Radiance opens up some interesting new gameplay possibilities, with fully aimable shots and charged beams, but I've seen too little of it to see how it develops. The base game had some wonderful mechanic progression in its worlds — remember how those Sentries evolved in the fantastic 20,000 Lums Under the Sea area? — so here's hoping that the newbie can capture some of the same magic with its ensuing levels and boss fight.

There are also four new musical levels (the best part of the base game, fight me) and five new platforming levels sprinkled throughout the original adventure, and a new world map to navigate it all. Sorry, Mario 64-style canvas jumping, you're out.

The other biggie is the fresh 3D Dragon Ride sequences, which serve as transport between the worlds. These see you hopping onboard a dragon and navigating an enemy-filled on-rails obstacle course, avoiding damage to keep the 10 Teensies on your back.

Again, I only got a chance to see two of these in action — including one titled 'Imagine More Dragons', which made me laugh more than it probably should — but they were a lot of fun. There's a vague Star Fox energy to the movement and flame-shooting, and making it through the entire level unscathed was suitably challenging. It feels like a bit of a bolted-on extra, sure, but a gameplay switch-up is always welcome in a platformer.

Aside from that, there's a smattering of smaller changes — new rule modifiers and arena layouts for Kung Foot, and fresh daily/weekly challenges in The Cave of Trials — and a brand new story featuring that mysterious dark figure you'll have seen in the trailer.

"We tried to start from the foundation of the original game, and build on top of it," Production Director Alessandro Arndt Mucchi says of the narrative. "We felt it was something we could add to the original game [where], from a story point of view, there was not much."

It'll come as no surprise to hear that I learnt nothing about the narrative itself in my hands-on time (you're sensing a pattern here now, right?), but, as Mucchi says, there's so little plot in the original that any extras in this department should be noteworthy, if unnecessary.

A New Look

The biggest change that no doubt will have leapt out at you from the jump is the new visual style. Rayman, Globox, Barbara and Grand Minimus have all had a noticeable facelift with fully-voiced cutscenes (nope, I couldn't take my eyes off of Rayman's Ugly-Sonic-esque teeth, either) and the levels are home to substantially more detail than before.

there was an element of 'We remade Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine' sheen to the whole thing that takes away from the original's charm

"The challenge was to celebrate [the original visuals] and be respectful," Art and World Director Guillaume Arvieu tells me, "so it was a constraint, but people have found other ways to do beautiful games."

And the level of detail sure is impressive. Whether it's the new frog-town backdrop of the 'Toad Story' world (now renamed 'The Stinkbog') or the sheer number of woodland creatures that crawl across the floor of each stage, the world feels alive in a way that previous versions of the game never captured.

There's even a fresh camera system this time around, which occasionally shifts from the standard side-on perspective to new angles, showcasing more of the stage ahead. "This was an opportunity for us, through the camera orientation, to create this [new] perspective," Design Director Roman Petitmangin told me as I saw the level design process in real-time. "We are creating something even more comfortable for the player to play."

I've never seen a Rayman game look quite like this, for better or worse. I'm sure that the dialled-up 'realism' of the new look will work for some people, but there was an element of 'We remade Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine' sheen to the whole thing that takes away from the original's charm, if you ask me.

There was a real vibe to Legends' old art direction that was simultaneously gorgeous and distinctive. It wasn't pushing lighting and rendering to their limits, but it was standing apart from the crowd in an interesting way. The new style is perhaps more technically impressive, sure, but it's lost some of its individuality along the way.

The more pressing issue is that with more things happening on screen at once, I found it harder to read the level and time my movements correctly. It's not as if the old style had blocky outlines or anything that's missing from this new look, but the added detail, backdrops and moving elements made it marginally more difficult to parse what was going on.

It was only the occasional slip-up, but still, later Legends levels require some pretty precise timing, and it would be a shame if the pretty visuals hampered that.

I'll add that the preview was conducted on a pre-beta PC build of the game, so there's still plenty of room for wrinkles to be ironed out as far as readability is concerned. On Switch 2, Ubisoft has returned to its German team that worked on last year's fantastic Star Wars Outlaws port, and it is targeting 60fps — from the brief demo I watched on a Switch 2 devkit during the tour, it seems to be hitting it, too.

Engine Enhancements

The new 3D look is down to Ubisoft's new Snowdrop engine, capable of taking the original 2.5D structures generated in the original game's UbiArt Framework engine, and automatically adding an extra dimension (or half of one, if we're being particular) to it.

"It is a 3D game which matches, very precisely, the level design we made using the Map Mode in the 2D UbiArt Framework."

It's a remarkable bit of kit, and there were some genuine oohs and aahs as a small group of journalists watched the level designers map out some simple platforms in the original 2.5D style — in real-time, with the game still running — then magically turn them 3D with the click of a button. "It is a 3D game," Technical Designer Fabien Delpiano explained, "which matches, very precisely, the level design we made using the Map Mode in the 2D UbiArt Framework."

The devs can swap between the two art styles on the fly, or adjust the opacity and see them running simultaneously on top of each other, the 2D Rayman beneath his new 3D look. It was enough to make me wonder whether there will be a toggle in the finished game to let us flit between the two. Nothing of the sort was confirmed to me, I should point out, but it certainly feels like an opportunity is there.

But as cool as the tech is, it couldn't help but leave a slight bitter taste in my mouth. Not only does the game feel like a one-to-one copy, but it actually is one. Sure, there have been some tweaks made here and there alongside the new visuals and moving camera ("When we found some stuff that was possible to improve, we did it," Petitmangin tells me), but the levels are otherwise carbon copies of those we've already played in 2013 and 2017.

"This is the exact same level as the original one," said Petitmangin when asked if the old levels are just being ported over for Snowdrop to work its magic.

Old Faithful

All of this leaves Rayman Legends Retold in a rather precarious position, in my mind. There is more to the new content than I was able to see at this preview (as I outlined above), but after two hours of playtime, I couldn't help but feel like I had just played Rayman Legends, again.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing. We're looking at one of my favourite 2D platformers of the 2010s, in a package that makes it even more accessible to a new audience. But... it was already pretty accessible.

I asked Realisation and Art Director Marco Renso whether this new version is now considered 'Definitive' over the 2017 release, which deployed that word in its title. "I think it's different," he says. "We are retelling the story, it's not the same. Of course, the game is there in the levels taken from the original one, but we are adding so much on top that I think it's a different experience."

"We're seeing Retold and Definitive Edition as kind of existing side by side rather than one replacing the other," Mucchi added.

13 years since the original launch is nothing to be sniffed at, and while we've certainly seen remakes and remasters crop up in shorter gaps in the past *eyes my three copies of The Last of Us*, there's something a little disheartening about seeing the same game again. My big takeaway of "great game is still great" can only carry me so far.

The Big Question: Why?

If your brain works anything like mine, then there's likely still one big old question hanging over Rayman Legends Retold: Why?

Why remake Legends over the original trilogy, or even Origins? Why update the visuals that were such a key part of the original appeal? Why add these new sections to the base game instead of spinning things out into a sequel?

It was the big 'why?' that I put to Loic Gougnon in our interview, and, after confessing that a lot of journalists had asked him the same question that day, he gave the following response:

"I think people will expect us to remake older games, if they don't have all the context. The context was that we wanted to be the foundation for the future [of the franchise]. We felt that the most complete package of Rayman, in terms of characters, in terms of world diversity, was Legends. We agreed early on that if we had to build a world map, then we would take some elements from [Rayman] 2 and 3, but the main package — the tree in the middle, the main continents, the main tribes —would have Rayman Legends at the centre.

"So that's where it led us naturally, not just to make a game, but to think about the future, to use it as a foundation."

It's a fair approach. Most of us would agree that Legends is the most "complete" Rayman to date, and adding even more to it could make it a prime jumping-in point for those who haven't experienced the series before. I still have my reservations, but if all of this is an elaborate scheme to get more Rayman in the pipeline, then remake away, I guess.

Unsatisfied with the mere tease of "the future", I followed up by asking what the next game might look like. "Likely 3D," Gougnon tells me with a laugh. "Our goal is to be the most immersive platformer in the industry," Arvieu adds, "we want to tell more stories, go deeper into the world."

'Rayman Legends Retold 3D - Definitive Edition', then? Surely not...

Closing Thoughts

After two hours of hands-on time, a tour of the studio, and various interviews, Rayman Legends Retold is still a strange one to me.

I didn't get to see enough of the new content to say, hand on heart, whether it'll mix up the gameplay enough to be worth a second (or third) pop over the Definitive Edition. Without that, this is the same wonderful game again, with a new visual style that didn't do much for me, but is pretty nonetheless.

Would I suggest paying up $39.99 for Retold, over the previous version and its near-constant eShop discounts? Honestly, not yet. The tweaks that Ubisoft has made are welcome ones, but they still feel like tweaks for the time being. There's every chance that the bonus world will be the game at its best, that the dragon rides keep the inter-level sections feeling fresh, or that the extra musical interludes will be enough to rope me back in, but, from what I've seen, this is still the Rayman Legends I know and love, and this retelling is going to have to do something more to fully get me back on board.

The future of the series is bright, but let's hope that it feels a little newer, too.

Travel and accommodation for this preview event were provided by Ubisoft. Thanks to Ubisoft Montpellier for hosting us, and to everyone on the Rayman team for taking the time to answer our questions.

Rayman Legends Retold launches on Switch 2 on 1st October for $39.99 / €39.99. What do you make of it so far? Let us know in the comments.